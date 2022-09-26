Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TNDM. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.36.
Shares of TNDM opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $155.86.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
