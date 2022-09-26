Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TNDM. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.