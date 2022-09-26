Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TNDM. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Shares of TNDM opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

