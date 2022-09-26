Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.07% of Sangoma Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth about $303,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 202,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,375,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangoma Technologies (SANG)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.