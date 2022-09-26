Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.07% of Sangoma Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth about $303,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 202,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,375,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ SANG traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.01. 1,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 million and a PE ratio of -15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.