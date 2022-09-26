Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys New Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 42.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,322.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,553 shares of company stock valued at $876,712 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 457,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,143. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

