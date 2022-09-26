Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for 0.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

PPG stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $111.17. 925,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

