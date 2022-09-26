Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.58 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

