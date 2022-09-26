Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.72

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TATYY. Barclays increased their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup raised Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.5652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%.

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.