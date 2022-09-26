Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.80

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Teijin Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

Get Teijin alerts:

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Teijin had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.