Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLGHY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

