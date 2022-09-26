Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.45

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 47177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after buying an additional 4,322,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,330,000 after buying an additional 570,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,156,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,241,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,750,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 74,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 395,166 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

