Tfo Tdc LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.56. 3,708,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,257,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.10 and its 200-day moving average is $311.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

