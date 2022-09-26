Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $132,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,642 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 60.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,003 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.35. 181,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

