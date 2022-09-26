Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 153,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,867. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

