Tfo Tdc LLC Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Tfo Tdc LLC cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after buying an additional 131,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,002,000 after buying an additional 177,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.27. 28,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.