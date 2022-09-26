The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,441,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,856,000 after buying an additional 271,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,148,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after buying an additional 110,837 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 413,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,774,203. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $251.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

