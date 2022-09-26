The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4,929.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.