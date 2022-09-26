The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Honest Stock Performance

HNST stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $332.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.71. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honest will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $62,846.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,581 shares of company stock worth $128,784. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honest by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Honest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Honest by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Honest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

