The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Buys 60,000 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $947,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,322,558 shares in the company, valued at $36,673,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 28,506 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $457,236.24.

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,758.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $509,382.81.

Joint Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.75. 159,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 million, a P/E ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Joint by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

