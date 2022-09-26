The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. St. Joe comprises about 7.7% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of St. Joe worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of St. Joe stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.61. 7,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,131. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

