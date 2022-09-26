The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.60. 1,430,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

