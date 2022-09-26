Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $7.99 million and $35,229.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s genesis date was June 19th, 2021. Thorstarter’s total supply is 658,760,152 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thorstarter’s official website is thorstarter.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSTARTER uses $XRUNE as a settlement currency between new projects (IDOs) and THORChain’s active pools. $XRUNE: $RUNE pool in THORChain acts as a “Liquidity relayer” between short-tail and long-tail assets.”

