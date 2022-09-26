Threadgill Financial LLC Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.9% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 34,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.10. 114,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,027. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.