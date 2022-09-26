Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,967 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,967 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,909. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.90 and a 1 year high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheniere Energy



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

