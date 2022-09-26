Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 165 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 2.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,827. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.20 and its 200-day moving average is $343.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

