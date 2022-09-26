Threadgill Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.25. 174,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.05 and its 200-day moving average is $402.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.06 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

