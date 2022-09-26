Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Stake Boosted by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPLC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TPLC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.75. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

