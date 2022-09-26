Toast (NYSE:TOST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 214,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,402,043 shares.The stock last traded at $17.66 and had previously closed at $17.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Toast Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20.

Insider Activity at Toast

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $631,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $631,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,556,537 shares of company stock worth $39,753,631 in the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $3,252,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 314,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

