Tortilla Mexican Grill’s (MEX) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:MEX opened at GBX 170 ($2.05) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.73 million and a PE ratio of 4,250.00. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of GBX 117 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

