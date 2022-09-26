Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 17th

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$6.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$4.37 and a one year high of C$9.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$270.75 million and a P/E ratio of 20.74.
TOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
