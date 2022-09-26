Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 17th

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$6.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$4.37 and a one year high of C$9.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$270.75 million and a P/E ratio of 20.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Total Energy Services

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 120,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.24 per share, with a total value of C$995,891.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,934 shares in the company, valued at C$1,094,711.49. In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 120,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.24 per share, with a total value of C$995,891.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,094,711.49. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,855,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,819,750. In the last three months, insiders bought 334,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,240.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

