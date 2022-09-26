TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.60

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.60 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 174.30 ($2.11), with a volume of 896727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.30 ($2.07).

TCAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TP ICAP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,908.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

