TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.33. 6,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.02. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.