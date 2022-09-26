TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.67.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Down 1.2 %

TransAlta stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 384,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,595. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$11.72 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.63.

About TransAlta

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.