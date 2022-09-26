Truist Financial Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $559.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $571.00 to $559.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.92.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $466.40 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.30. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.