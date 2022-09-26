Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 3,375 Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,913,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.03. 553,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

