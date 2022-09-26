Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 650 SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 86,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,798. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SouthState Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on SSB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

SSB traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.53. The stock had a trading volume of 370,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,046. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $71.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. SouthState’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

