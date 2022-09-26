Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $55,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after buying an additional 293,194 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 119.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 250.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.92. 3,356,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

