Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $65,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.6 %

ALB traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.03. 1,252,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,805. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

