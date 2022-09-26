Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 870 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHT traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,995. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.