Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $51,000 Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in CTS by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.15. 192,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -23.88%.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.