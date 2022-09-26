Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $68,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,816. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

