TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.29 and a 52 week high of $103.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. TTEC’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

