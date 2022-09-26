Twele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,468 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.03. 191,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,390. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

