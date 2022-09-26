Twele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $130.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.