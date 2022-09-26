Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 563 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.00. 649,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

