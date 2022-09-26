Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,415 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. 1,067,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,617,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37.

