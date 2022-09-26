Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,486 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.3% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RSP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.32. 127,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.