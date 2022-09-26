Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $341,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.83. 135,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

