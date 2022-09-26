Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Merchants Bancorp worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBIN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.32. 333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terry A. Oznick purchased 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

