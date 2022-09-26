Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 558,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,332. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

