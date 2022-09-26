Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $5.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $6.81.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of Two Harbors Investment are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.19%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $497,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.