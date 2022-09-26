UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €165.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($124.49) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.7 %

SU opened at €114.40 ($116.73) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($77.90). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €130.11.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

